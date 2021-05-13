The “Family Glitch” Administrative Fix Under Consideration By The Biden Administration Remains Both Illegal And Harmful

by Brian Blase |

Forbes |

The Galen Institute released a short analysis I conducted explaining why an administrative fix to the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA’s) so-called family glitch would be both illegal and harmful. Dania Palanker, with the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, criticized the analysis I conducted, saying it was not based on the administrative fix the Biden administration is considering. Although her critique contains substantial error about my analysis, it provided more detailed information about the administrative fix currently under consideration than was previously disclosed publicly. I now address that accordingly. For the most part, my original analysis remains unchanged.