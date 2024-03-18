Star Parker, one of the nation’s leading Black conservative voices, has shepherded a collection of essays for her new book about “The State of Black Progress.”

Star’s visionary leadership is anchored in her own childhood experience in the grip of welfare dependency. Her goal at the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), which she founded, is to create policies that will “transition America’s poor to self sufficiency.”

A panel of contributors to the book, including Grace-Marie Turner, explore new paths for progress, with policy roadmaps for education, housing, jobs, and, of course, health care.

In the chapter entitled “The Dignity of Private vs Public Insurance,” Grace-Marie explains that politicians make sweeping promises to black Americans and others, but these government “solutions” often relegate them to failing public programs, especially Medicaid. Studies have shown there is little if any difference in outcomes between patients who are on Medicaid and those who are uninsured.

That is an insult to those who rely on the program and often have no other alternative. All Americans should be able to have the dignity of private insurance.

Instead of trying to micromanage our health system from Washington, we need to transition to a system that supports patient control. Like school choice, consumers can take the money devoted to their coverage in public or private programs to control and direct resources to the health care arrangements that suit them best.

You can view the release event here, hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on February 25. And here is the PDF of Grace-Marie’s chapter for the book.