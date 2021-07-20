Galen Institute

Biden Seeks To Build On Many Of Trump’s Health Care Policies

On July 9, 2021, President Biden signed an executive order designed to promote competition throughout the American economy. Most of the Biden administration’s health-related proposals in this order either build on policies implemented by the Trump administration or are consistent with Trump administration direction. Republicans should work to support many of the reforms, particularly allowing people to purchase hearing aids over the counter, boosting government health care price transparency efforts, and confronting both hospital consolidation and occupational licensing burdens. 

