Comparing New York’s record to recent case surges in Florida, Arizona, texas, or California is misleading and overlooks stark differences among the states.

While New York City was largely locked down until late July, its population-ad- justed death rate remains far worse than any other place in the nation.

Officials should provide the public with accurate information about their risk instead of making apocryphal pro- nouncements about replicating New York’s experience.

Click to read the full report.