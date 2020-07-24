Galen Institute

A Health Agenda for Congress—Brian Blase in Forbes

Galen Senior Fellow Brian Blase offers recommendations for Congress on health reform, detailing four priorities Congress should enact and two prominent proposals to avoid.

Here is a quick overview of his latest piece in Forbes, What Congress Should and Should Not Do on Health Care.”

Congress should: 

  • codify the Trump administration’s price transparency rules
  • prohibit balance billing
  • expand health savings accounts, and 
  • provide states with greater Medicaid flexibility. 

Congress should not:

  • subsidize health insurance through a COBRA continuation subsidy or expanded ACA subsidies, nor 
  • provide a state bailout.
