Officers and Trustees

Grace-Marie Turner

Founder, President, and Trustee, Galen Institute

Grace-Marie Turner is president of the Galen Institute, a public policy research organization that she founded in 1995 to promote an informed debate over free-market ideas for health reform.

She has been instrumental in developing and promoting ideas for reform to transfer power over health care decisions to doctors and patients. She speaks and writes extensively about incentives to promote a more competitive, patient-centered marketplace in the health sector.

She testifies regularly before Congress and advises senior government officials, governors, and state legislators on health policy.



She was named by the Speaker of the House in 2013 to serve as a member of the Long Term Care Commission.



Previously, Grace-Marie served for a three-year term on the National Advisory Board for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and she served as a member of the Medicaid Commission, making recommendations to modernize and improve Medicaid.

She has been published in hundreds of major newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times,and USA Today, and has appeared on hundreds of radio and television programs. She edited Empowering Health Care Consumers through Tax Reform and has contributed to numerous other books. Grace-Marie speaks extensively in the U.S. and abroad, including Harvard University, the London School of Economics, Oxford University, and the Gregorian University at the Vatican.

Grace-Marie is founder and facilitator of the Health Policy Consensus Group which serves as a forum for analysts from market-oriented think tanks around the country to analyze and develop policy recommendations. She serves on the boards of the Winston Fellowship and the Steamboat Institute and is a volunteer policy advisor to the Catholic Medical Association, Docs4PatientCare, Paragon Health Institute, and other organizations.

She received the 2007 Outstanding Achievement Award for Promotion of Consumer Driven Health Care from Consumer Health World. In the mid-1990s, Grace-Marie served as executive director of the National Commission on Economic Growth and Tax Reform. For 12 years, she was president of Arnett & Co., a health policy analysis and communications firm. Her early career was in politics and journalism where she received numerous awards for her writings on politics and economics.

John S. Hoff, Esq.

Secretary, Galen Institute

John Hoff, founding board member of the Galen Institute, has a unique background that combines both health care policy and legal expertise. He served as the Health Attaché of the United States Mission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) from 2005-2009. While stationed in Paris, Mr. Hoff represented the U.S. government on a broad range of issues of health and science policy on the international level, including intellectual property rights, health information technology, medical innovation, and comparative health systems data.

Prior to his work with UNESCO and the OECD, Mr. Hoff served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He was in charge of the Office of Disability, Aging, and Long Term Care Policy. He led the Office’s research on these issues, and also worked on additional policy initiatives such as reform of the medical malpractice litigation system, improvements in patient safety, and reform of the health care financing system.

Before joining the government, Mr. Hoff practiced law for more than 30 years, specializing in health law and policy. He has published a number of articles and drafted legislation on health care issues, including the first bill introduced in Congress for market-based health care reform.

Mr. Hoff received his B.A. and LL.B. degrees from Harvard University. He is a member of the Bar of the District of Columbia and of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Beth Haynes, M.D.

Treasurer, Galen Institute

Medical Officer, Benjamin Rush Institute

Previously in private practice with board certification in both Family Practice and Emergency Medicine, Dr. Beth Haynes has been working full time in healthcare policy for the past six years. She obtained her MD from the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and her residency training at University of Wisconsin in Madison.

She also volunteers as an executive board member of the Dr. Joseph Warren Institute and is Founder and President of The Black Ribbon Project. She previously served as Senior Health Policy Analyst and Executive Board Member for Docs4PatientCare, and as National Co-Chair of Doc Squads, a project to recruit and train doctors to lead the public healthcare debate.

Dr. Haynes has written commentary article for TownHall.com, PJ Media, American Thinker and The Huffington Post. She speaks frequently to citizen and professional groups on health policy, the ACA, and the ethics and economics of medicine.

Judith Brachman

Trustee, Galen Institute

Aging Policy Expert and Chair, Ohio Elder Abuse Commission

Judith Brachman served for eight years in the Cabinet of Governor George Voinovich as Director of the Ohio Department of Aging, and during the latter portion of that time served as President of the National Association of State Units on Aging. She later served for nine years as the Consumer Member on the Ohio Board of Nursing. Previously she served under President Reagan as Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. More recently she served on the Federal Long Term Care Commission as an appointee of U.S. Speaker John Boehner.

She currently serves as Chair of the Ohio Elder Abuse Commission, and is a member of the Attorney General’s State Victims Assistance Act Advisory Council. Earlier she was the representative of the Ohio Chief Justice to the State’s original Commission on Dispute Resolution bringing forward statutory enactments for guidance in government. She has served on the management Board of the Jewish Federations of North America and continues as co-chair of its national Aging and Caregiving Committee. Judy is a graduate of Radcliffe (Harvard) College and has a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from the Ohio State University. She and her husband have three daughters and reside in Bexley, Ohio.

Updated 11/11/21