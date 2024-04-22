We Interrupt This Program…. 

…for a short note about Galen.

I want to share with you our 2023 Impact Report, “Expanding Health Freedom.” We sent it via snail mail to many of our supporters and others, but we communicate primarily through email with many more of you so here it is, with highlights of our activities last year.

From the beginning, our mission has been “to create and advance proposals that support individual freedom, consumer choice, competition, and innovation in the health sector.”

…which we have been doing every day at Galen for 27 years! Were it not for the dedication and hard work of so many in the free-market health reform community, we surely would have slid into a government-controlled system by now.

While the Left touts opinion polls showing a majority of Americans support “Medicare for All” in concept, support drop dramatically when they learn that Bernie’s plan would eliminate the private insurance they have now, dramatically increase taxes, and limit their access to the latest medical treatments and cures.

A new survey by PR giant Edelman shows that Americans trust their employers much more than government when it comes to health care and information. Gallup also finds that Americans maintain a strong preference for private-sector health coverage.

But the battle is far from being won. Government finances more than half of all health care delivered in the U.S. and exerts is strong-arm control over almost every corner of the health sector. We continue to reveal the endless evidence that the more government tries to solve problems, the worse things get.

Premium and out-of-pocket costs continue to be the #1 concern, even as all of us are frustrated with long waits to get doctors’ appointments, diagnostics, and even surgeries.

Our job continues to be to educate the American people about the brighter future we envision. We must pivot to a system in which doctors and hospitals, health plans and insurers, drug companies, clinics, and nursing homes are responding to the needs of consumers, not the dictates of government.

The American people don’t want another major overhaul of our health sector, but we do need targeted changes based upon big ideas to create a patient-centered health sector. New policies could unleash the innovation and energy pent up in our health sector to create a system that would be a beacon for the rest of the world. That has been and continues to be our mission.

We could not do this without you and are more than grateful to you for joining us in this journey. We welcome and always appreciate your support.