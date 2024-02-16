Is There a Doctor in the House?

Physicians are departing at an alarming rate—both those who work in independent practices and those in Congress who have fought to protect the doctor-patient relationship.

Physician practices: At least 110,000 physicians have left private practice since the Covid pandemic began, with most becoming employees of hospitals, health systems, and private equity firms that are aggressively acquiring physician practices.

In 1980, more than three out of four physicians worked in private practice. Today, nearly three of four are employees. Why does this matter?

“Research shows that independent medical practices often deliver better outcomes for patients than hospitals. Physician-owned practices also often have lower per-patient costs, fewer preventable hospital admissions, and fewer readmissions than their larger hospital-owned counterparts,” according to Dr. Paul Berggreen, founder of a new American Independent Medical Practice Association.

“Disappearing independent docs ought to alarm patients and policymakers,” Dr. Berggreen writes today in STAT.

The American Medical Association, no longer a voice for independent practice, is considering whether to changeits long-standing opposition to a single-payer, government-run health system, a la Sen. Bernie Sanders. A medical student delegation called for a secret vote on the question in 2019 and narrowly lost.

In my own experience of meeting with medical students today, most are almost militant in their support of BernieCare. I fear it’s only a matter of time…

House doctors retiring: Several physicians also have announced they will be retiring as members of Congress at the end of the year.

…Starting with Dr. Michael Burgess of Texas and Dr. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, co-chairs of the GOP Doctors Caucus in the House, who have been leaders in prioritizing the doctor-patient relationship. Three others in the 19-member Docs Caucus also are retiring: Drs. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Drew Ferguson of Georgia, and Mark Green of Tennessee.

Other friends of free-market medicine also have announced they are leaving, including House Energy and Commerce Committee chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, as well as Reps. Anna Eshoo of California and Kay Granger of Texas.

All have been reliable, authoritative voices for our pluralistic health sector that has led to dramatic advances in medical care through competition and innovation.

Thankfully, many physician leaders are staying to continue the fight, starting with Dr. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, another Docs Caucus co-chair, Drs. John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and many others in office and yet to come.

And increasingly we believe the American people will seek out leaders like them who prioritize patients over government and free people from the bureaucratic straitjacket that limits choices, increases costs, and suffocates innovation.