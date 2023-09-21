Tackling Hospital Consolidation, a Key Driver of Health Costs

Consolidation of large hospitals and health systems is on the political and policy radar screens of both Republicans and Democrats, offering a rare opportunity for action in a polarized Congress.

Janet Trautwein, who heads the National Assn. of Benefits and Insurance Professionals, explains how consolidation harms patients in “Healthcare Concentration Is Far From What the Doctor Ordered.”

Ninety percent of the nation’s hospital markets were considered “highly concentrated” in 2017, with many more mergers over the ensuing six years.