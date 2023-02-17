Modernize Medicare by Covering Anti-Obesity Medications

Medicare pays for expensive bariatric surgery as well as treatments for more than 200 comorbidities linked to obesity, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, but not for new treatments that scientists have developed that can address the disease itself.

This is bad public health policy, and it is inconsistent with a focus on care management and disease prevention. It also imposes a substantial fiscal burden on the nation.

Congress needs to revisit Medicare’s prohibition on covering anti-obesity medications as the science has evolved and a new generation of effective treatments have become available.

Prevention saves money and lives. As the obesity problem grows, patients should be able to decide for themselves, in consultation with their physicians, from a full range of treatment options, including the new class of anti-obesity medicines that can bridge the gap between diet and exercise and bariatric surgery.

Please read our paper with much more detail: