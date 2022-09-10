The Quintessential Queen￼

With so much turmoil in the U.S., it is heartening to see the near universal appreciation for “Elizabeth the Good” after more than 70 years of “restraint, duty, grace, reticence, persistence.”

RealClearPolitics’ Carl Cannon quotes a tweet noting that: “If you’re starting a new job today and intend to match Queen Elizabeth’s work longevity, you’ll have to keep working there through April 11, 2093.”

Yes, she served longer than any other monarch in British history. But the elegance, grace, and fortitude of Queen Elizabeth will be her greatest legacy. Britain and the rest of the world are mourning the passing of this quintessential queen.

“For many of us, she was the only really good person we ever knew in public life. She never caused even a whiff of scandal. She never gave us any grief. She never bragged. She never complained,” writes British-born author Michael Warren Davis.

“She was strong, but never cold. She was dignified, but never haughty. She was reserved, and yet she kept no secrets from her people. She had no need. She was exactly what she appeared to be: a woman who lived only for her family, her country, and her God.”

The praise for the Queen I hope rekindles the understanding of our essential human need for goodness and humility. This short clip offers a perfect example.

“Over the course of her long life, she proved that it was possible to be decent, gracious, and kind. She held us all to a higher standard, not by her words, but by her example,” Davis writes.

“We drew comfort from knowing that such a woman was in the world—and not only in the world, but on the throne.”

Amen. The rainbow over Buckingham Palace at the hour of her death is a majestic display of the Queen being ushered into Heaven after a life well lived.

God speed, good and beloved Queen.