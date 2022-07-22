Fueling inflation with BBB￼

Well, a “slimmed down” version of Build Back Better may not be a slam dunk after all.

The current deal would involve slapping innovation-killing price controls on the pharmaceutical industry to shovel more money into Obamacare. But new information from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and Joint Economic Committee (JCT) could give the key player—West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin—pause.

Sen. Manchin has said that his top priority is getting inflation under control. In a July 13 statement he said, “No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire.”

He quashed the “climate” spending and other social welfare programs. He can stop the inflationary Obamacare spending as well.

Three Republican committee chairs asked the numbers guys at CBO and JCT for an analysis of the current deal. They know, as all of us do, that a two-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies would become another two years and another and another.

The cost of making these ‘temporary’ subsidies permanent would add $248 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, their analysis found. Worse for patients, more people would be forced off their current private health plans than would gain new coverage.

“This is a proposal as nonsensical as it is irresponsible,” Chairmen Richard Burr, Mike Crapo, and Lindsey Graham said in response to the findings. “It’s absolutely critical Americans have an accurate accounting of the real harm these proposals would have on our economy.”

Even worse, the spending on boosted Obamacare tax credits would be immediate. Any purported savings from the price controls and confiscatory 95% penalty taxes on drug companies wouldn’t come for several more years. So it’s incontrovertible that the government would soon be pumping more money into the economy—actually the coffers of insurance companies—and fueling inflation.

Doug Holtz-Eakin (president of the American Action Forum and former CBO director) nailed it in his newsletter today: “There is literally no budgetary objective in play at present. All the taxes and spending cuts will be devoted to new spending. This is about punishing drug companies and marching toward a single-payer health system.”



Sen. Manchin, are you listening?

