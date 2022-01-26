Galen Institute

A not-for-profit health and tax policy research organization.

Convoluted, Costly Covid Test Plan — Doug Badger in The Daily Signal

POSTED BY on .

Biden’s COVID-19 Tests Plan: Too Little, Too Late |
By Doug Badger |
The Daily Signal, Jan. 25, 2020

President Joe Biden has a new plan on rapid, at-home COVID-19 testing, but as with much of his administration’s pandemic policy, the plan is convoluted, costly, and late.

Making affordable, rapid at-home tests widely available empowers people to learn their COVID-19 status. Instead of relying on mandates and compulsion, this approach equips people to make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

It’s a good idea and would have been better if launched 18 months ago, or at least a year ago, before the steepest spikes in infections. Rapid tests got tangled in the Food and Drug Administration bureaucracy during the Trump administration, and the Biden administration wove a web of czars, task forces, working groups, and advisory councils that snarled decision-making and garbled messaging.

| Despite two presidents who sang the virtues of at-home testing and congressional authorization of $53 billion for COVID-19 testing (of which $29 billion remains unspent), their subordinates never found a way to get rapid tests into the hands of consumers.

Now that the omicron variant appears to be receding, the Biden administration, at last, has a plan. 

It involves more insurance mandates and the U.S. mail. What could go wrong?

…And the administration is launching these rapid-testing programs just as some are questioning their value. A preprint study found that the Quidel and BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests failed to register positive results in some people infected with the omicron variant.

Read the full article in The Daily Signal