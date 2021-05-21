Many of you know that a key project of the Galen Institute since our inception is facilitating the work of the Health Policy Consensus Group, an affiliation that has grown to include more than 275 leaders in the free-market health care and health policy space.

And this month, we welcome Laura Trueman to bring her extraordinary expertise in consensus-building and outreach to the Galen team as Senior Adviser.

Grace-Marie Turner and Laura Trueman at a White House Rose Garden event in 2019

Laura most recently was the director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs at HHS where she facilitated communications on health policy with everyone from governors, mayors, and think tanks experts to physicians, industry associations, patient groups and countless others across the country.

She has worked in similar roles in Congress for Rep. Steve Scalise as House Majority Whip and earlier for Oklahoma Sen. Don Nickles; at Heritage for six years as director of strategic operations; and before that on the business side of the health sector with United’s AmeriChoice, the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, and more. She also served at HHS in the Reagan administration and even was a TV news reporter in Florida!

You can imagine how happy we are to have Laura join us at the Galen Institute to take our coalition efforts to the next level. Our goal always has been and will be to facilitate a positive, informed conversation over health policy solutions that put patients and doctors in charge of spending and care decisions and to create and communicate the policy solutions to achieve that.

There is more unanimity in the health policy community today than ever, and we think that is because of the regular Consensus Group conversations to explore ideas and exchange information. While individual groups may have their own policy proposals, we share similar core ideas that will revive choice and competition in the health sector to provide more choices of affordable care and coverage, and do a much better job than Obamacare and Medicaid of providing a strong safety net for the most vulnerable.

With Laura’s help, the Consensus Group will accelerate and expand our consensus-building efforts and communicate our ideas to whole new groups from her world.

Welcome, Laura! Senior Fellows Brian Blase and Doug Badger, with whom you have worked for years before, and I are delighted to have you join us!