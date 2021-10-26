No OSHA Authority for Vaccine Mandates

Congress Didn’t Give OSHA Authority to Impose Vaccine Mandates |

By Doug Badger and Paul J. Larkin Jr. |

The Daily Signal |

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is about to require 80 million working Americans to get vaccinated. You may be among them.

There’s just one catch: OSHA lacks the legal authority to impose a vaccine mandate.

Declaring that his patience was “wearing thin” with unvaccinated Americans, President Joe Biden on Sept. 9 announced that OSHA would require companies with at least 100 employees to mandate that workers either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.

OSHA sent a draft mandate to the White House on Oct. 8. Once the White House completes its review, OSHA will issue the order.

And then get sued.

Badger and Larkin explain in a separate legal analysis that the courts will almost certainly strike down the OSHA vaccine mandate because, among other reasons:

Congress did not place vaccines within OSHA’s purview. Congress has given neither OSHA nor the Labor Department authority over vaccines.

While HHS has regulatory jurisdiction over vaccines, it has no power to impose a general vaccine mandate. If Congress had authorized a mandate, it would not have encrypted it and concealed it in an obscure subsection of the OSHA statute.

If Congress wants a general vaccine mandate, it must pass a law establishing one. The Biden administration does not have existing legal authority to impose a vaccine mandate via the “emergency temporary standard” it is attempting to use.