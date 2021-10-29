Jerry-Rigged Framework

Capitol Hill was abuzz yesterday morning as President Biden met with House Democrats to make an (unsuccessful) pitch for a legislative victory before leaving for meetings with European leaders.

I happened to be on the Hill, at the invitation of Dr. Michael Burgess, R-TX, to meet with members of the terrific Doctors Caucus to discuss the health provisions in the radical social engineering and entitlement bill that has Democrats twisted into a pretzel. The “framework” for their deal was released shortly afterward.

While you will hear from news reports that it is a shrunken version of the original $3.5 trillion monster that Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT, says is the minimum that can be spent to satisfy the nation’s social welfare needs, it will quickly expand far beyond the $1.75 trillion advertised cost.

The Wall Street Journal explains in its lead editorial today that it is a “A Jerry-Rigged Budget ‘Framework’. The $1.75 trillion cost is phony, but the social and fiscal damage are real.”

It contains huge tax policy changes that are being slapped together without a single hearing to assess implications for the U.S. and world economies. All they’re trying to do is to raise money for their social and climate change policies. This is destructive and irresponsible.

Some of the most damaging, and likely unconstitutional, taxes have been dropped for now, instead boosting existing taxes, sometimes into the stratosphere where some taxpayers will face a 60% rate, including federal, state and local taxes.

Many of the health spending provisions we have written about here are in the framework, with the notable improvement of dropping, for now, the price controls that would cripple pharmaceutical innovation.

The New York Times says the biggest part of the bill’s spending now is devoted to climate change.

That is likely one reason why Progressive Caucus leader Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, said later in the day the nearly 100 members of the progressive caucus would support the framework (but still want to see the legislation first).

“We wanted a $3.5 trillion package, but we understand the reality of the situation,” she said last night.

That means it’s not likely a question of if but when it passes the House.

I always try to keep our newsletters short, but this one is going to be VERY long to make a point. We’ve been telling you in this space how hard it so to capture the scope of this massive welfare entitlements bill.

Lo and behold, the Republican Study Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, produced a list of the most egregious provisions. While the new legislative language is not yet available, you can be sure that most of these provisions will be in a final bill, even with just doorstop language that progressives expect will give them a chance to later on throw the full doors open.

So here goes just to give you a sense of what they are trying to do: