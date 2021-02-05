Individual Health Insurance Markets Improving in States that Fully Permit Short-Term Plans

Given freedom to purchase health coverage, some people will choose plans that contain fewer benefits or that charge lower premiums for people with lower expected medical claims. Many political leaders, however, believe the government should allow plans to be sold only if they cover a prescribed set of benefits and charge people of similar ages the same premium regardless of their health status. The conflict between the freedom that some Americans desire to purchase less-regulated health coverage and the preferences of some government leaders to restrict that freedom has caused deep division at the federal and state government levels for more than a decade. However, evidence is emerging to suggest that a free market can coexist with a more regulated and subsidized market.

Because of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), people are guaranteed the opportunity to buy health insurance that covers 10 essential benefits, provides pre-existing conditions protections, and charges healthy and sick people of the same age the same premium if they buy coverage during designated enrollment periods. However, many people—particularly those who earn a middle income or above—have been priced out of the market because of how significantly the ACA has increased premiums and deductibles. Lower-income people can qualify for large subsidies to purchase ACA coverage and largely have been held harmless by premium changes.

One alternative to ACA-compliant individual market coverage is short-term, limited-duration insurance. These plans permit millions of people the opportunity to purchase coverage that is more affordable and flexible, and a 2018 rule by the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Labor, and the Treasury increased the amount of time short-term coverage could last to up to 364 days, with renewals permitted for up to three years. An estimated 3 million people enrolled in this coverage at some point in 2019.