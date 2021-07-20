Collaborating is Central to Success

Regardless of political ideology, most Americans share a common goal to further the common good by assuring that no one is left behind in accessing quality healthcare. There are, however, divergent approaches to achieve this goal:
Some argue that:
- Only government can be relied on to make sure healthcare is delivered fairly and equitably;
- Healthcare decisions are too complex for patients alone, and government intervention is essential to organize choices;
- Healthcare is costly, and governments must control pricing so companies and professionals don’t reap profits from providing healthcare.
But experience has shown that the expansion of government-dominated healthcare has adverse effects, including:
- Disrupting the doctor-patient relationship by inserting bureaucratic authority that creates barriers to care;
- Inserting political edicts that may violate the values and consciences of physicians;
- Weakening the ability of families to express responsibility in managing their own healthcare;
- Reducing the incentives for innovative coverage and care solutions and for physicians to build community by offering charity care.