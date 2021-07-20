Collaborating is Central to Success

Regardless of political ideology, most Americans share a common goal to further the common good by assuring that no one is left behind in accessing quality healthcare. There are, however, divergent approaches to achieve this goal:

Some argue that:

Only government can be relied on to make sure healthcare is delivered fairly and equitably;

Healthcare decisions are too complex for patients alone, and government intervention is essential to organize choices;

Healthcare is costly, and governments must control pricing so companies and professionals don’t reap profits from providing healthcare.

But experience has shown that the expansion of government-dominated healthcare has adverse effects, including: