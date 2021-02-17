Assessing President Biden’s Obamacare Expansion Proposals

Joe Biden rejected calls from other Democrats to back a single-payer, government-run health care system, instead saying his plan was to expand the Affordable Care Act. President Biden is now proposing to “fix” it—including spending vastly more money on the program, creating a public option (i.e., another government-run health plan), and imposing price controls.

Two of the country’s leading health policy experts, the Galen Institute’s Brian Blase and Doug Badger, explore these issues. The discussion is moderated by Grace-Marie Turner of the Galen Institute.