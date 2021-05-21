A Disaster for Life-Saving Innovation

by Grace-Marie Turner | RealClear Health | The Biden administration has taken a bulldozer to intellectual property rights in announcing it will not protect COVID-19 creator companies, auspiciously to hasten access to vaccines in developing countries. Instead of pulling this political stunt, officials should listen to the companies that already are on track to provide near-universal access to their vaccines and treatments.

“We reached out to all nations asking them to place orders so we could allocate doses for them,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla wrote in a letter to Pfizer employees.