Yes, we have a plan!—Consensus Group letter on health reform

Months of work have come together just at the right time with the release today of a letter, signed by 68 thinkers and leaders in health reform, showing support for the Consensus Group’s updated Health Care Choices plan.

The Daily Signal published the letter today, What’s Needed for Health Care Reform: Personalized Care That Puts You and Your Doctor in Charge.

With explicit and stealth plans from the left to impose even more government control over our health sector, it is vital that those of us who believe in health care choices, competition, and freedom offer our own serious plan.

“It’s a path that frees patients and doctors to make care decisions and empowers innovators to produce better solutions at lower prices. It makes insurance and care more affordable, while better protecting those with preexisting conditions and chronic health challenges,” the letter reads.

“Americans know we need real change. You want to be in charge of your health care without asking Washington politicians or health insurance bureaucrats for permission.”

This election provides a clear choice for the path forward on health reform: The path offered by the Left “builds on failure. Approaches like a public option—‘Medicare for All’ on the installment plan—double down on Obamacare’s failures, especially its soaring costs and tightening restrictions on access to the doctors and hospitals you want and need.”

Below is the letter with an impressive list of signatories, offering the freedom prescription. It outlines 10 baskets of recommendations highlighting key points in the full 50-page plan, which will be released shortly.

It is vital that policymakers see the growing consensus among those who believe in markets and competition in a plan that offers bottom-up reform, not another top-down, Washington-knows-best failed approach.

Read the PDF

What’s Needed for Health Care Reform: Personalized Care That Puts You and Your Doctor in Charge