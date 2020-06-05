We Must Begin Healing

Michele Ursi – stock.adobe.com

Today’s good news about jobs recovery, with businesses unexpectedly adding 2.5 million jobs, is a welcome glimmer of hope in an otherwise terrible week. I pray that our country can begin healing from the death, damage, and destruction that have devastated the lives and livelihoods of so many Americans.

It’s crucial that states open their economies so people can go back to work. Businesses are taking heroic measures to open their doors and help customers feel safe: