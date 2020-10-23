It’s Live!

The full 45-page Health Care Choices 2020 proposal is finally live, representing months of work to develop and refine ideas to lower costs, increase choices, and better protect the vulnerable.

The Health Care Choices 2020 proposal was scored by the American Action Forum showing the plan would indeed decrease the cost of premiums in the private individual market, increase the number of people with health coverage, improve coverage options, and reduce the deficit, among many other positive results.

We have the answer to the left’s calls for even more taxpayer spending and government control over your health care. Our nation’s health care is at a crossroads—one path empowers patients with more choices at lower costs while the other puts government in charge of health decisions.

We believe patients make the best decisions about their care and coverage, and we have a plan to support that!

So the thing that struck me in last night’s blessedly civil presidential debate was former Vice President Joe Biden saying: “Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare. They did not lose their insurance unless they chose– they wanted to go to something else.”

The main problem with his statement is that both former President Obama and Politifact said it simply is not true.

James Freeman of The Wall Street Journal recounts in his column today a 2013 interview with President Obama telling NBC news he is “sorry” that some Americans are losing their current health insurance plans as a result of the Affordable Care Act, despite his promise that wouldn’t happen.

“I am sorry that they are finding themselves in this situation based on assurances they got from me,” President Obama said.

Soon after that, Politifact announced that the president’s promise that people could “keep your their health care plan” was the “Lie of the Year,” reporting that “this fall, as cancellation letters were going out to approximately 4 million Americans, the public realized Obama’s breezy assurances were wrong.”

How on earth can people believe that Mr. Biden’s plan wouldn’t have the same impact? Chris Jacobs of Juniper Research Group wrote last month in the Journal: “Your Company Health Plan Isn’t Safe in a Biden Presidency: Two of his policies would lead to 24 million losing employer coverage, costing $2.2 trillion over 10 years.”

So who are voters supposed to believe this time, Mr. Biden’s promise or their own experience?