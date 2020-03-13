House Coronavirus Response Disproportionately Funds Richest States

The table below uses fiscal year 2017 Medicaid expenditure data from Kaiser Family Foundation inflated by 4 percent a year to project the extra funds that would be provided to each state in fiscal year 2020 if the House Democrats’ 8 percent FMAP bump up lasted the entire year.

It also includes the number of uninsured Americans per state in 2018. As a way of making comparisons across states, the final column shows the extra funding per uninsured individual. Importantly, it does not account for the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion population. If that group is also subject to the 8% bump up, the disparities would be even more pronounced since richer states were more likely to adopt the expansion and those states have fewer number of uninsured.

As the table shows, the average spending per uninsured would be about $1,575. The variability in federal aid would be enormous, however.

For example, Massachusetts, New York, and the District of Columbia would collectively stand to receive $8.1 billion in funds, or about $6,700 per uninsured individual. In fact, these two states plus Washington, D.C., would collectively receive more funding than Alabama, South Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Utah, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Nevada—the bottom 10 states in terms of dollars per uninsured—combined. These latter states have roughly 9.4 million more uninsured people than Massachusetts, New York, and D.C.

State FY ’20 Extra Funds % of Funds # of Uninsured % Uninsured $ per Uninsured District of Columbia $212,394,858.7 0.5% 21,200 0.1% $10,019 Massachusetts $1,414,540,075.1 3.2% 181,200 0.6% $7,807 New York $6,479,216,640.0 14.6% 1,006,900 3.6% $6,435 Vermont $124,673,941.5 0.3% 24,500 0.1% $5,089 Rhode Island $196,729,795.7 0.4% 40,900 0.1% $4,810 Minnesota $886,477,799.7 2.0% 238,700 0.8% $3,714 Connecticut $573,652,743.4 1.3% 185,100 0.7% $3,099 Pennsylvania $2,038,174,710.5 4.6% 692,400 2.4% $2,944 Hawaii $147,526,579.5 0.3% 52,200 0.2% $2,826 Kentucky $630,027,579.5 1.4% 240,800 0.9% $2,616 Wisconsin $767,846,735.6 1.7% 313,600 1.1% $2,448 Maine $244,242,719.2 0.5% 102,000 0.4% $2,395 West Virginia $256,519,736.9 0.6% 108,200 0.4% $2,371 Delaware $126,513,175.1 0.3% 54,000 0.2% $2,343 Maryland $763,448,319.4 1.7% 350,200 1.2% $2,180 New Hampshire $147,787,170.0 0.3% 68,200 0.2% $2,167 Ohio $1,561,833,105.9 3.5% 735,400 2.6% $2,124 Michigan $1,117,021,286.2 2.5% 526,500 1.9% $2,122 California $5,857,360,054.6 13.2% 2,774,100 9.8% $2,111 Iowa $317,139,746.7 0.7% 151,100 0.5% $2,099 Louisiana $742,820,077.4 1.7% 358,700 1.3% $2,071 Oregon $548,089,678.0 1.2% 295,900 1.0% $1,852 New Mexico $333,563,058.1 0.7% 190,900 0.7% $1,747 Alaska $144,986,402.6 0.3% 85,400 0.3% $1,698 Arkansas $404,202,087.6 0.9% 242,000 0.9% $1,670 New Jersey $1,068,113,288.4 2.4% 647,600 2.3% $1,649 Missouri $911,085,180.6 2.0% 556,600 2.0% $1,637 Washington $782,655,102.3 1.8% 481,700 1.7% $1,625 North Dakota $86,576,588.6 0.2% 56,300 0.2% $1,538 Indiana $769,497,505.1 1.7% 549,200 1.9% $1,401 Mississippi $493,091,000.6 1.1% 352,800 1.2% $1,398 Colorado $580,302,687.4 1.3% 425,200 1.5% $1,365 Tennessee $821,082,094.3 1.8% 670,300 2.4% $1,225 Montana $102,047,833.1 0.2% 83,900 0.3% $1,216 Nebraska $188,589,289.9 0.4% 158,100 0.6% $1,193 Illinois $1,036,912,692.6 2.3% 877,700 3.1% $1,181 Kansas $288,814,375.3 0.6% 245,500 0.9% $1,176 Virginia $816,060,953.4 1.8% 710,500 2.5% $1,149 North Carolina $1,180,664,804.5 2.7% 1,090,100 3.9% $1,083 South Carolina $558,128,450.3 1.3% 517,100 1.8% $1,079 Arizona $777,166,440.9 1.7% 743,500 2.6% $1,045 Alabama $501,274,998.1 1.1% 483,400 1.7% $1,037 South Dakota $79,372,914.5 0.2% 79,400 0.3% $1,000 Idaho $170,919,107.3 0.4% 191,700 0.7% $892 Wyoming $51,042,170.8 0.1% 59,200 0.2% $862 Oklahoma $448,944,345.1 1.0% 521,400 1.8% $861 Utah $226,024,367.9 0.5% 279,300 1.0% $809 Florida $2,134,760,815.9 4.8% 2,741,500 9.7% $779 Texas $3,253,663,468.7 7.3% 4,957,500 17.5% $656 Georgia $920,340,876.6 2.1% 1,406,800 5.0% $654 Nevada $218,920,779.7 0.5% 338,700 1.2% $646 United States $44,502,840,208.6 28,264,700 $1,575

Sources: Kaiser Family Foundation, Medicaid Spending FY 2017 and Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population. Uninsured numbers are for 2018. Kaiser reported excessively high FY 2017 Medicaid-spending numbers for New York; in their place, an estimate of $72 billion has been used, evenly divided between New York and the federal government.

