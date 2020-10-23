Americans have said for decades that health care and insurance cost too much and that they feel like cogs in our vast health care system with little control over choices and spending.

And for too long, the “solutions” Washington has offered have led to fewer choices, more government control, and vastly more taxpayer spending that further fuels rising health costs.

The Health Policy Consensus Group offers a new path, one that reflects American values. The Health Care Choices 2020 proposal was developed over many months by dozens of people working to offer an alternative innovative, patient-focused approach that gives you more control, better choices, and lower costs.

The proposal frees patients and doctors to make health care decisions and empowers innovators to produce better solutions at lower prices. It makes insurance and care more affordable while better protecting those with pre-existing conditions and chronic health challenges by providing dedicated funding for their care.

The full 45-page Health Care Choices 2020 proposal was scored by the American Action Forum showing the plan would indeed decrease the cost of premiums in the private individual market, increase the number of people with health coverage, improve coverage options, and reduce the deficit, among many other positive results.

Here is the executive summary of key recommendations in the proposal—published as a letter/op-ed in The Daily Signal on Sept. 22 with 81 signatories.

We have the answer to the left’s calls for even more taxpayer spending and government control over your health care. We believe patients make the best decisions about care and coverage. We invite you to join us in getting the attention of opinion leaders, policymakers, and those inside and outside the health sector to support the Health Care Choices 2020 proposal and the bright opportunities it offers for health care freedom.

